$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

