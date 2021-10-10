22,312 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLF opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

