3,050 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

