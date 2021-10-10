$32.97 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce $32.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $12.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $127.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $128.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,111. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

