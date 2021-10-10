360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.92. 19,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,222,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

