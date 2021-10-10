$38.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report $38.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $41.60 million. Vericel reported sales of $32.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 194,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Vericel has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.