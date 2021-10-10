3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. 2,469,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

