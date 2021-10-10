$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce sales of $410.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,697,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,783,586. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.