5,295 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

