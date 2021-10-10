$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $4.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 6,673.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,536. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

