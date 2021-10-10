655 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Docebo by 70.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -278.46. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

