$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report sales of $690.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.30 million and the highest is $719.80 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Overstock.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

