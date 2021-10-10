7,696 Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

