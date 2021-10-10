7,902 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $407.14 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

