$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post sales of $8.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 937,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,402. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

