8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGHT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $57,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 196,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

