9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 126.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

