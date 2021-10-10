90,600 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 629,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

