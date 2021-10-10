9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,563,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,206,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132 in the last quarter.

NYSE:QS opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -59.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.