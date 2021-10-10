9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,870,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

