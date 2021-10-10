9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

