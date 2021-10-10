9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 463 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $323.36 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.33 and a 200-day moving average of $360.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

