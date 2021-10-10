9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.