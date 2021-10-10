9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $206.77 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

