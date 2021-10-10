984 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $205.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $131.30 and a 52 week high of $213.67.

