AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

