Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Acciona alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.47. Acciona has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.