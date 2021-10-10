Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 208.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 135.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 144.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

