Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.
Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 208.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 135.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 144.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
