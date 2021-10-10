Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 8,885,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

