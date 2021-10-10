AcuityAds (ATY) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 643 3084 4723 89 2.50

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.88%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 30.90 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 14.72

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.40% -1,712.52% -10.45%

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

