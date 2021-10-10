adbank Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,268.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $15,268.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00225995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00100676 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

