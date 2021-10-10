Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 505,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

