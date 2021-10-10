Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

