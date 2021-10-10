Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA SAA opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

