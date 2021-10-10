Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOWX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

