Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 169 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $646.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $685.16 and a 200-day moving average of $662.70. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

