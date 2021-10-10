Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.07 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

