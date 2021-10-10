Advisory Services Network LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

