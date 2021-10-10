Advisory Services Network LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $231.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

