Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.