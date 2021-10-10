Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 554 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 71.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 220,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $12,197,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

