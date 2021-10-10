AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

AVAV stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

