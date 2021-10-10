Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN opened at C$27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1,384.50. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.