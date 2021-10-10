AGAr Price Tops $125.76 on Exchanges (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. AGAr has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $5,926.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for $125.76 or 0.00226778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AGAr has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00063099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.89 or 1.00284179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.84 or 0.06141812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.