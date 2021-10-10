Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post sales of $183.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.22 million. Agenus reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

