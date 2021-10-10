Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 998.65%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

