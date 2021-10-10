Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 1.1%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 998.65%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.