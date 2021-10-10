AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Up 18.8%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) shot up 18.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 4,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

About AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

