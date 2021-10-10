Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 13th (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AKYA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 13th. Akoya Biosciences had issued 6,580,000 shares in its public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $131,600,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

