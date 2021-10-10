Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 70,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.