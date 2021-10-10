Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

